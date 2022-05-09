Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.90M. DARE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.51, offering almost -141.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.92% since then. We note from Dare Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Instantly DARE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1770 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.50% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is -33.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

Dare Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.22 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dare Bioscience Inc. to make $2.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%.

DARE Dividends

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.59% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares, and 6.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.58%. Dare Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 2.17 million shares worth $3.62 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.74% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $2.28 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.