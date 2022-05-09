Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $446.28M. DNMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -565.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.25% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Danimer Scientific Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DNMR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.00% year-to-date, but still up 13.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) is -22.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNMR is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -170.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -125.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Danimer Scientific Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.83 percent over the past six months and at a -12.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Danimer Scientific Inc. to make $23.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.33 million and $13.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.50%.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.46% of Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, and 49.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.21%. Danimer Scientific Inc. stock is held by 256 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 7.47 million shares worth $122.09 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 6.84% or 6.87 million shares worth $112.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $38.68 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $33.9 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.