Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.71M. CYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.10, offering almost -1115.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.11% since then. We note from Cyteir Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 147.47K.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) trade information

Instantly CYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6176 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.29% year-to-date, but still down -15.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) is -52.50% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -636.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) estimates and forecasts

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.90 percent over the past six months and at a 19.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.40% in the next quarter.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -98.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.90% per year for the next five years.

CYT Dividends

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 16.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.42% of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 82.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.85%. Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Novo Holdings A/S being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.67% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $55.04 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.43% or 4.05 million shares worth $46.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $8.23 million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $4.83 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.