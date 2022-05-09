Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. CRON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.42, offering almost -229.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.7% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.25 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.49% year-to-date, but still down -1.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is -19.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.01 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Cronos Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.29 percent over the past six months and at a 77.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. to make $22.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.85% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 17.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.63%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 300 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.98% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $43.8 million.

Chescapmanager LLC, with 2.22% or 8.33 million shares worth $32.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.17 million shares worth $43.8 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $12.8 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.