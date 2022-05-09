Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 4.61 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have been traded, and its beta is 3.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.81, and it changed around -$0.58 or -7.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.47B. CPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.98, offering almost -17.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.62% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.15 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.66 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.39% year-to-date, but still up 6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 8.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPG is forecast to be at a low of $9.11 and a high of $15.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.96 percent over the past six months and at a 116.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.70%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.81 per year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, and 41.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.68%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is held by 228 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 31.0 million shares worth $165.52 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 4.50% or 25.94 million shares worth $138.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 22.63 million shares worth $113.82 million, making up 3.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 6.98 million shares worth around $35.13 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.