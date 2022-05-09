Could Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around -$0.23 or -5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.69M. SGMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.83, offering almost -228.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.02% since then. We note from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.60 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is -33.33% down in the 30-day period.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.98 percent over the past six months and at a -8.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. to make $27.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.00%.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.91% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 55.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.27%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 280 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 11.66 million shares worth $87.47 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 7.47% or 10.96 million shares worth $82.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.21 million shares worth $25.39 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $31.58 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.