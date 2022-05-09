Could E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: EJH) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.49M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.93, offering almost -17884.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.89% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5677 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.28% year-to-date, but still down -13.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -34.29% down in the 30-day period.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.96%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.61% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.