Could ContextLogic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WISH) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 13.82 million shares of the ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. WISH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.18, offering almost -842.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.62% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 18.66 million.

ContextLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WISH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Instantly WISH has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.23% year-to-date, but still down -5.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is -27.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISH is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -372.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

ContextLogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.24 percent over the past six months and at a 24.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $313.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. to make $330.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $794 million and $743.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -55.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.40%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.90% per year for the next five years.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.49% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 51.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.65%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Formation8 GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.09% of the shares, which is about 46.71 million shares worth $255.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.28% or 36.26 million shares worth $197.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 12.67 million shares worth $69.18 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $60.84 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.