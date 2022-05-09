Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) Share Price Might Move Down By -48.35%

In the last trading session, 5.86 million shares of the Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.17, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68B. CORZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.98, offering almost -189.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.13% since then. We note from Core Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Core Scientific Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CORZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Instantly CORZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.04 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.79% year-to-date, but still down -12.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) is -37.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CORZ is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $18.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -262.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -209.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) estimates and forecasts

Core Scientific Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.77 percent over the past six months and at a 41.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.90%.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders