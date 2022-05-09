Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 10.71 million shares of the Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.73, and it changed around -$4.52 or -16.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.86B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.97, offering almost -300.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.43, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -15.59% since then. We note from Confluent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Confluent Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CFLT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Confluent Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.72 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.87% year-to-date, but still down -24.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is -40.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFLT is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Confluent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.76 percent over the past six months and at a 11.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Confluent Inc. to make $110.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Confluent Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -99.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.80% per year for the next five years.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Confluent Inc. shares, and 85.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.51%. Confluent Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Coatue Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.28% of the shares, which is about 7.15 million shares worth $426.37 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP, with 8.64% or 6.01 million shares worth $358.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $87.64 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $66.95 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.