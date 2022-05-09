Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 16.73 million shares of the Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.61, and it changed around -$12.2 or -15.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.37B. NET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $221.64, offering almost -237.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.17% since then. We note from Cloudflare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

Cloudflare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended NET as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cloudflare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Instantly NET has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.65 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.11% year-to-date, but still down -23.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is -40.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NET is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $245.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Cloudflare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.37 percent over the past six months and at a 160.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $184.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Cloudflare Inc. to make $195.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.93 million and $132.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.80%.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.50% of Cloudflare Inc. shares, and 85.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.57%. Cloudflare Inc. stock is held by 841 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.32% of the shares, which is about 31.0 million shares worth $3.49 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 10.86% or 29.73 million shares worth $3.35 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.96 million shares worth $897.05 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 7.75 million shares worth around $1.51 billion, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.