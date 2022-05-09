Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 5.88 million shares of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $449.40M. CENN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -747.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.68% since then. We note from Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.37 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.98% year-to-date, but still up 25.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -12.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.20% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.46%.