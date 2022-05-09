Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.13, and it changed around -$2.82 or -4.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.49B. CZR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.81, offering almost -109.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.30, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.8% since then. We note from Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.93 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.90% year-to-date, but still down -9.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is -16.75% down in the 30-day period.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Caesars Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.86 percent over the past six months and at a 46.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -79.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Inc. to make $2.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.5 billion and $2.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.60%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.49% of Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, and 94.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.26%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 743 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.07% of the shares, which is about 21.55 million shares worth $2.02 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.79% or 18.82 million shares worth $1.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 19.5 million shares worth $1.64 billion, making up 9.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 8.11 million shares worth around $682.38 million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.