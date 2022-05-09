Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.05, and it changed around $0.96 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.47B. BLDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.48, offering almost -30.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.59% since then. We note from Builders FirstSource Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BLDR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Instantly BLDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.92 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.06% year-to-date, but still up 5.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is 8.59% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDR is forecast to be at a low of $71.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Builders FirstSource Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.47 percent over the past six months and at a -4.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Builders FirstSource Inc. to make $5.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.17 billion and $5.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.20%. Builders FirstSource Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 218.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.80% per year for the next five years.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, and 103.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.30%. Builders FirstSource Inc. stock is held by 654 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 18.71 million shares worth $1.6 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 10.16% or 17.96 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.44 million shares worth $466.49 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $361.4 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.