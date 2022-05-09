Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $21.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 13.24 million shares of the Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.46 or -19.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.20M. BTTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.40, offering almost -1463.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.6% since then. We note from Better Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

Better Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTTX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Better Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.2300 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.57% year-to-date, but still up 106.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -2.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTTX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1017.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -697.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Better Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.78 percent over the past six months and at a 35.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.85% of Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 21.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.00%. Better Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 1.35 million shares worth $6.28 million.

Sectoral Asset Management, Inc., with 4.13% or 0.97 million shares worth $4.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.75 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32412.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.