Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.96 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.07, and it changed around -$0.69 or -5.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.51, offering almost -268.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.65% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.99 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BBBY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.28 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.22% year-to-date, but still down -11.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -44.25% down in the 30-day period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.16 percent over the past six months and at a -154.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 112.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.00%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 369 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.31% of the shares, which is about 16.67 million shares worth $288.02 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.39% or 13.87 million shares worth $239.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.45 million shares worth $146.69 million, making up 10.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $98.87 million, which represents about 7.31% of the total shares outstanding.

