ARRY Stock Forecast 2022: Array Technologies Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 28.97%

In the last trading session, 6.83 million shares of the Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.87, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. ARRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.67, offering almost -211.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.97% since then. We note from Array Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Array Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Instantly ARRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.33 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.47% year-to-date, but still up 35.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is -19.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Array Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.10 percent over the past six months and at a 642.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $215.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Array Technologies Inc. to make $295.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $180.57 million and $245.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Array Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -217.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.58% per year for the next five years.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Array Technologies Inc. shares, and 108.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.83%. Array Technologies Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.17% of the shares, which is about 15.08 million shares worth $279.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.15% or 11.0 million shares worth $203.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.34 million shares worth $114.11 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.43 million shares worth around $63.45 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.