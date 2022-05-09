Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.80M. AFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -2224.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.45% since then. We note from Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 637.04K.

Instantly AFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6884 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 57.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.11% year-to-date, but still down -82.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is -82.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $155.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Armstrong Flooring Inc. to make $157.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.7 million and $165.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.80%. Armstrong Flooring Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.60% per year for the next five years.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares, and 68.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.96%. Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with 22NW, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.72% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $10.0 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 10.91% or 2.37 million shares worth $7.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $2.49 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $2.18 million, which represents about 3.21% of the total shares outstanding.