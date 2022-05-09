Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.82, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $942.89M. ACHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.72, offering almost -180.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.68% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.65 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.75% year-to-date, but still down -17.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is -15.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Archer Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.41 percent over the past six months and at a 74.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.67% of Archer Aviation Inc. shares, and 24.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.92%. Archer Aviation Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 8.52 million shares worth $75.64 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 3.65% or 5.74 million shares worth $50.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 9.79 million shares worth $60.29 million, making up 6.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $43.44 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.