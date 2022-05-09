Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.27 million shares of the Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.70, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.00B. AMCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.18, offering almost -3.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.06% since then. We note from Amcor plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

Amcor plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AMCR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Amcor plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Instantly AMCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.18 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.66% year-to-date, but still up 8.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 11.39% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMCR is forecast to be at a low of $10.49 and a high of $15.77. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Amcor plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.35 percent over the past six months and at a 9.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Amcor plc to make $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.45 billion and $3.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.80%. Amcor plc earnings are expected to increase by 55.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.67% per year for the next five years.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Amcor plc shares, and 41.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.69%. Amcor plc stock is held by 780 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 102.17 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.73% or 101.93 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 32.47 million shares worth $389.96 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held roughly 28.19 million shares worth around $338.6 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.