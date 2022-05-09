Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around -$0.17 or -8.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.79M. ACER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.77, offering almost -96.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 445.75K.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACER as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Instantly ACER has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is -25.62% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACER is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Acer Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.73 percent over the past six months and at a -89.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -163.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.00%.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.41% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 29.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.28%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.30% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $2.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.25% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68499.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.