A Business Review Of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.04 or -9.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.80M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -4517.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.88% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.83 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4897 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.60% year-to-date, but still down -8.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -44.06% down in the 30-day period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.66% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 11.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.38%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 6.19 million shares worth $2.84 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 1.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.