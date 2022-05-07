Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB): Can A Stock Be -54.57% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.55, to imply a decrease of -20.21% or -$7.23 in intraday trading. The ZLAB share’s 52-week high remains $181.92, putting it -537.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.74. The company has a valuation of $2.96B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 838.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZLAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.62.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

After registering a -20.21% downside in the last session, Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.02 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -20.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.55%, and -39.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.57%. Short interest in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw shorts transact 3.04 million shares and set a 4.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $109.76, implying an increase of 73.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59.20 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZLAB has been trading -600.53% off suggested target high and -107.36% from its likely low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zai Lab Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) shares are -72.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.91% against 0.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 221.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $36.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.7 million.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zai Lab Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Zai Lab Limited insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.73% of the shares at 69.76% float percentage. In total, 69.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.65 million shares (or 6.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $700.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 4.9 million shares, or about 5.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $515.91 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 5.14 million shares. This is just over 5.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $536.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.78 million, or 3.92% of the shares, all valued at about 398.13 million.