Why Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.44, to imply an increase of 4.05% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The ARIS share’s 52-week high remains $19.68, putting it -19.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.06. The company has a valuation of $936.92M, with average of 220.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARIS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) trade information

After registering a 4.05% upside in the last session, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.01 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.95%, and 0.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.80, implying an increase of 24.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARIS has been trading -45.99% off suggested target high and -9.49% from its likely low.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $64.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.1 million.

ARIS Dividends

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aris Water Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.07, with the share yield ticking at 0.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s Major holders

Aris Water Solutions Inc. insiders hold 67.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.12% of the shares at 211.18% float percentage. In total, 69.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 2.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Emerald Advisers, LLC with 0.58 million shares, or about 2.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.56 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.25 million shares. This is just over 6.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 3.29% of the shares, all valued at about 9.67 million.