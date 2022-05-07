What Could Change After Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Gains 43.11% From The High-Point?

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.40, to imply a decrease of -13.55% or -$1.16 in intraday trading. The SEED share’s 52-week high remains $14.40, putting it -94.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.21. The company has a valuation of $40.11M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 718.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

After registering a -13.55% downside in the last session, Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.89 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -13.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.95%, and 1.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.21%. Short interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $140.00, implying an increase of 94.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $140.00 and $140.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEED has been trading -1791.89% off suggested target high and -1791.89% from its likely low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited has its next earnings report out on July 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Origin Agritech Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Origin Agritech Limited insiders hold 26.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.69% of the shares at 7.79% float percentage. In total, 5.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 2.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 59737.0 shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.49 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9462.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90456.0