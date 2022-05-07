UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Up 22.28% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -31.24% – Here’s What To Do Now

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.79, to imply a decrease of -8.82% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The USER share’s 52-week high remains $15.98, putting it -175.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.50. The company has a valuation of $867.17M, with average of 354.80K shares over the past 3 months.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

After registering a -8.82% downside in the last session, UserTesting Inc. (USER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.04 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.86%, and -41.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 55.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USER has been trading -159.07% off suggested target high and -89.98% from its likely low.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UserTesting Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $45.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.13 million.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UserTesting Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

UserTesting Inc. insiders hold 17.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.93% of the shares at 96.65% float percentage. In total, 79.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.44 million shares (or 15.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.91 million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UserTesting Inc. (USER) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99784.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.58 million.