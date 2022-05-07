UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Could Increase In Price By -721.92% Or More

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply a decrease of -6.10% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The UPH share’s 52-week high remains $10.72, putting it -1368.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $109.73M, with average of 835.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UpHealth Inc. (UPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

After registering a -6.10% downside in the last session, UpHealth Inc. (UPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8475 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -6.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.67%, and -33.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.13, implying an increase of 82.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UPH has been trading -721.92% off suggested target high and -36.99% from its likely low.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UpHealth Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UpHealth Inc. (UPH) shares are -62.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -300.00% against 6.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $60.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.31 million.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UpHealth Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

UpHealth Inc. insiders hold 51.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.54% of the shares at 15.44% float percentage. In total, 7.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 3.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 1.78 million shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.61 million.

We also have Arbitrage Fund and PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UpHealth Inc. (UPH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Arbitrage Fund holds roughly 48973.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20451.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 64625.0.