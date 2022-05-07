U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Have Dipped -47.53% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.08, to imply a decrease of -10.47% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The USX share’s 52-week high remains $12.05, putting it -291.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.96. The company has a valuation of $160.04M, with average of 734.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give USX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

After registering a -10.47% downside in the last session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.69 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -10.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.95%, and -16.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.69, implying an increase of 16.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USX has been trading -62.34% off suggested target high and 2.6% from its likely low.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares are -62.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 118.75% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $526.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $529.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $455.59 million and $450.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.50% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 26.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.36% of the shares at 74.36% float percentage. In total, 54.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.68 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.86 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 5.42 million.