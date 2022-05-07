Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Has Recovered 48.59% So Far, But Another -2.74% Loss Is Possible.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.13, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TNP share’s 52-week high remains $13.49, putting it -2.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.75. The company has a valuation of $268.25M, with average of 288.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.90 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.96%, and 32.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.35%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) shares are 45.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 148.11% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -143.50% this quarter before jumping 157.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $100.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.37 million.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited insiders hold 43.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.36% of the shares at 32.61% float percentage. In total, 18.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 0.45 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.29 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 million.