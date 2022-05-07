This Week’s 13.26% Gain In Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Taught Us Something New

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 6.35% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TYME share’s 52-week high remains $2.02, putting it -477.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $64.49M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 622.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TYME a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

After registering a 6.35% upside in the last session, Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3485 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.26%, and 1.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.22%. Short interest in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw shorts transact 1.72 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 95.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TYME has been trading -2185.71% off suggested target high and -2185.71% from its likely low.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Tyme Technologies Inc. insiders hold 32.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.19% of the shares at 13.51% float percentage. In total, 9.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 4.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.08 million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 1.46 million.