This Is A Time To Invest In KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE)

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.01, to imply a decrease of -5.97% or -$1.27 in intraday trading. The KNBE share’s 52-week high remains $36.67, putting it -83.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.77. The company has a valuation of $3.66B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KNBE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

After registering a -5.97% downside in the last session, KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.75 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -5.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.92%, and -15.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.77%. Short interest in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.25, implying an increase of 35.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNBE has been trading -99.9% off suggested target high and -24.94% from its likely low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KnowBe4 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares are -25.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.36% against 10.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $67.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.15 million.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KnowBe4 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

KnowBe4 Inc. insiders hold 1.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.33% of the shares at 76.74% float percentage. In total, 75.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.81 million shares (or 82.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $632.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with 16.43 million shares, or about 47.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $360.87 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 2.04 million shares. This is just over 5.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 4.81% of the shares, all valued at about 39.07 million.