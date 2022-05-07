This Is A Time To Build A Position In Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.44, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CMLS share’s 52-week high remains $15.67, putting it -1.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.39. The company has a valuation of $324.09M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.64.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the last session, Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.67 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.13%, and 54.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.24%. Short interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw shorts transact 99900.0 shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.00, implying an increase of 40.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMLS has been trading -94.3% off suggested target high and -36.01% from its likely low.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cumulus Media Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) shares are 23.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 411.67% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 60.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $253.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $223.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $245.9 million and $192.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.10% before jumping 16.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 128.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CMLS Dividends

Cumulus Media Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cumulus Media Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)’s Major holders

Cumulus Media Inc. insiders hold 4.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.39% of the shares at 76.69% float percentage. In total, 73.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Point Capital, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.79 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eaton Vance Management with 1.34 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.47 million.

We also have American High-Income Trust and Eaton Vance Floating Rate Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American High-Income Trust holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 6.85 million.