The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Down -70.82% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -2.05% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VGFC share’s 52-week high remains $4.07, putting it -1750.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $25.47M, with average of 885.22K shares over the past 3 months.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the last session, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2720 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.96%, and -51.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.82%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Very Good Food Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

The Very Good Food Company Inc. insiders hold 23.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.08% of the shares at 0.10% float percentage. In total, 0.08% institutions holds shares in the company.