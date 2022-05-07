TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Have Dipped -78.14% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply a decrease of -4.36% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The WULF share’s 52-week high remains $37.49, putting it -1039.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $323.28M, with average of 721.74K shares over the past 3 months.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

After registering a -4.36% downside in the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.41 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.19%, and -58.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.14%.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.8 million.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TeraWulf Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders hold 65.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.43% of the shares at 7.11% float percentage. In total, 2.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 0.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.93 million.

We also have Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 35893.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31426.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.