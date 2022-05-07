Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Slid -1.42% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decrease of -8.73% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The SURF share’s 52-week high remains $9.57, putting it -357.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $114.66M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 711.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

After registering a -8.73% downside in the last session, Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.51 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -8.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.42%, and -30.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.28%. Short interest in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw shorts transact 2.26 million shares and set a 3.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.80, implying an increase of 83.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SURF has been trading -713.4% off suggested target high and -378.47% from its likely low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Surface Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares are -73.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.38% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -109.60% this quarter before jumping 18.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $13.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.57 million and $1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -84.40% before jumping 722.00% in the following quarter.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Surface Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology Inc. insiders hold 8.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.45% of the shares at 65.10% float percentage. In total, 59.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 11.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with 2.95 million shares, or about 6.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.08 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.33 million shares. This is just over 11.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 5.11 million.