Stock Of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) Dropped By -25.74 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.51, to imply a decrease of -11.94% or -$1.56 in intraday trading. The PHAT share’s 52-week high remains $39.02, putting it -239.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.33. The company has a valuation of $462.24M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

After registering a -11.94% downside in the last session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.84 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -11.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.05%, and -25.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.48%. Short interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw shorts transact 3.42 million shares and set a 27.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.20, implying an increase of 76.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $59.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHAT has been trading -412.6% off suggested target high and -178.02% from its likely low.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) shares are -51.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.51% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.40% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320k.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.38% of the shares at 98.86% float percentage. In total, 91.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 18.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $114.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.12 million shares, or about 9.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $61.27 million.

We also have Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Global Fund holds roughly 1.12 million shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 19.31 million.