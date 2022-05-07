So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Dropped -70.12% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply a decrease of -5.47% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SY share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -809.09% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $110.33M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 508.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for So-Young International Inc. (SY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

After registering a -5.47% downside in the last session, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -5.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.03%, and -40.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.07%. Short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw shorts transact 3.42 million shares and set a 10.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.32, implying an increase of 95.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.93 and $34.34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SY has been trading -2738.02% off suggested target high and -1216.53% from its likely low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $68.9 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -247.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.03% annually.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. So-Young International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders hold 39.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.82% of the shares at 88.74% float percentage. In total, 53.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix China Management III, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 17.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oasis Management Co Ltd. with 5.66 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.04 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 0.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 1.78 million.