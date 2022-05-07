Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.93, to imply a decrease of -6.40% or -$1.09 in intraday trading. The SGML share’s 52-week high remains $19.48, putting it -22.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.11. The company has a valuation of $2.04B, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 349.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

After registering a -6.40% downside in the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.10 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -6.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.82%, and -1.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.03%. Short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw shorts transact 89790.0 shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.32, implying an increase of 34.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.96 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGML has been trading -56.94% off suggested target high and -50.41% from its likely low.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sigma Lithium Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares are 67.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.42% against 18.30%.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Sigma Lithium Corporation insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.43% of the shares at 64.81% float percentage. In total, 64.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.11 million shares (or 5.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. with 1.0 million shares, or about 1.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.38 million.

We also have BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd and Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52028.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.44 million.