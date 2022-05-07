Should You Expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) To Recover From Its 92.52% Gain From Highs?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $172.42, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $3.89 in intraday trading. The AMR share’s 52-week high remains $175.96, putting it -2.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.90. The company has a valuation of $3.26B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $10.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

After registering a 2.31% upside in the last session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 178.70 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.43%, and 43.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 182.42%. Short interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $181.00, implying an increase of 4.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $181.00 and $181.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMR has been trading -4.98% off suggested target high and -4.98% from its likely low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares are 188.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 357.32% against 20.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $727.1 million.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. insiders hold 17.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.22% of the shares at 71.72% float percentage. In total, 59.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.39 million shares (or 7.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC with 1.06 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $52.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 16.38 million.