Should Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Rally After -133.42% Drop From High?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.09, to imply an increase of 3.07% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The SRAD share’s 52-week high remains $28.22, putting it -133.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.06. The company has a valuation of $3.71B, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 369.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SRAD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

After registering a 3.07% upside in the last session, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.15 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.59%, and -16.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.19%. Short interest in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 4.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.29, implying an increase of 43.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.02 and $26.87 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRAD has been trading -122.25% off suggested target high and -40.78% from its likely low.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sportradar Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) shares are -49.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 6.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $150.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.57 million.

SRAD Dividends

Sportradar Group AG has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sportradar Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders

Sportradar Group AG insiders hold 95.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.40% of the shares at 1,539.74% float percentage. In total, 66.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 79.54 million shares (or 38.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.8 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. with 28.28 million shares, or about 13.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $639.9 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund holds roughly 3.05 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 17.44 million.