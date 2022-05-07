Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Is Up 13.06% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply an increase of 3.46% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The RKLY share’s 52-week high remains $16.99, putting it -416.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $442.50M, with average of 640.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RKLY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

After registering a 3.46% upside in the last session, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.49 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.06%, and -20.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.25, implying an increase of 60.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKLY has been trading -203.95% off suggested target high and -51.98% from its likely low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares are -52.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.93% against 21.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 192.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.84 million and $2.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 67.50% before jumping 66.30% in the following quarter.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited insiders hold 34.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.60% of the shares at 10.04% float percentage. In total, 6.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Senvest Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.01 million shares (or 1.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. with 0.74 million shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.21 million.

We also have Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund and iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund holds roughly 0.43 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.43 million.