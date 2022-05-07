Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD): How Can A Stock Be Down -40.33% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.69, to imply a decrease of -5.82% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The RSKD share’s 52-week high remains $40.48, putting it -763.11% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.93. The company has a valuation of $817.84M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 705.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Riskified Ltd. (RSKD), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RSKD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

After registering a -5.82% downside in the last session, Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.46 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -5.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.33%, and -25.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.33%. Short interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) saw shorts transact 3.58 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.36, implying an increase of 49.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RSKD has been trading -155.86% off suggested target high and -38.59% from its likely low.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Riskified Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) shares are -77.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -253.85% against 5.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $67.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.4 million.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Riskified Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Riskified Ltd. insiders hold 21.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.54% of the shares at 76.01% float percentage. In total, 59.54% institutions holds shares in the company.