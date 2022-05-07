Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Expected To Grow By 84.2% Or More

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decrease of -2.34% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The QNRX share’s 52-week high remains $35.52, putting it -4396.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $6.59M, with average of 661.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

After registering a -2.34% downside in the last session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9382 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.40%, and -41.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 84.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QNRX has been trading -912.66% off suggested target high and -153.16% from its likely low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares are -91.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.87% against 11.70%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.64% of the shares at 10.69% float percentage. In total, 10.64% institutions holds shares in the company.