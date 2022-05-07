PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Has Gained 41.18% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.31, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PRCT share’s 52-week high remains $47.73, putting it -35.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.38. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with average of 298.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.88 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.70%, and 4.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.25, implying an increase of 18.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRCT has been trading -41.6% off suggested target high and -1.95% from its likely low.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares are -19.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.86% against 6.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $8.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.05 million.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation insiders hold 6.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.69% of the shares at 72.25% float percentage. In total, 67.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CPMG INC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 25.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $280.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 4.91 million shares, or about 11.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $122.75 million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 6.71 million.