Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Fell -29.18% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.92, to imply a decrease of -7.88% or -$5.3 in intraday trading. The PLL share’s 52-week high remains $79.99, putting it -29.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.65. The company has a valuation of $982.63M, with average of 484.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

After registering a -7.88% downside in the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.30 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -7.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.34%, and -10.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $99.54, implying an increase of 37.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $124.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLL has been trading -100.26% off suggested target high and -37.27% from its likely low.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Piedmont Lithium Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares are -4.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.11% against 20.40%.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. insiders hold 3.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.26% of the shares at 17.94% float percentage. In total, 17.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 3.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 0.24 million shares, or about 1.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.4 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 6.55 million.