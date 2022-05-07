Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) -95.38% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $150.07, to imply a decrease of -2.39% or -$3.67 in intraday trading. The PEN share’s 52-week high remains $293.20, putting it -95.38% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $151.43. The company has a valuation of $5.74B, with average of 226.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Penumbra Inc. (PEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) trade information

After registering a -2.39% downside in the last session, Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 179.72 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -2.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.03%, and -29.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $256.57, implying an increase of 41.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $240.00 and $280.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEN has been trading -86.58% off suggested target high and -59.93% from its likely low.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Penumbra Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Penumbra Inc. (PEN) shares are -47.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -71.01% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.60% this quarter before falling -14.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $194.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $172.73 million and $152.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.50% before jumping 31.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 131.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.10% annually.

PEN Dividends

Penumbra Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Penumbra Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Major holders

Penumbra Inc. insiders hold 4.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.96% of the shares at 84.70% float percentage. In total, 80.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 14.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.25 million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $865.19 million.

We also have Amcap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Penumbra Inc. (PEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Amcap Fund holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 5.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $520.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 3.47% of the shares, all valued at about 358.41 million.