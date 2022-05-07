Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply a decrease of -12.67% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The OTMO share’s 52-week high remains $10.05, putting it -667.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $159.02M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTMO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

After registering a -12.67% downside in the last session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -12.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.09%, and -35.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.97%. Short interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 75.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTMO has been trading -358.02% off suggested target high and -243.51% from its likely low.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 25.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.06% of the shares at 49.92% float percentage. In total, 37.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.47 million shares (or 15.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senvest Management LLC with 3.33 million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.62 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.8 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 4.14 million.