Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) -182.78% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.59, to imply a decrease of -3.24% or -$1.66 in intraday trading. The NVEI share’s 52-week high remains $140.23, putting it -182.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.10. The company has a valuation of $9.55B, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NVEI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

After registering a -3.24% downside in the last session, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.34 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.30%, and -30.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.68%. Short interest in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) saw shorts transact 1.73 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $94.57, implying an increase of 47.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.07 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVEI has been trading -162.15% off suggested target high and -5.0% from its likely low.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuvei Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares are -54.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.04% against 15.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $208.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $215.7 million.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuvei Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Nuvei Corporation insiders hold 10.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.81% of the shares at 43.18% float percentage. In total, 38.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55020.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.3 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.56 million shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 160.43 million.