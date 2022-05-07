Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply a decrease of -1.46% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $6.93, putting it -413.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $17.97M, with average of 63.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside in the last session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6400 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.74%, and -2.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.57%.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -366.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.00% annually.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taoping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Taoping Inc. insiders hold 31.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.78% of the shares at 1.13% float percentage. In total, 0.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 60600.0 shares (or 0.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 26336.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $49775.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 22695.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41531.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3739.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 6842.0.