Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.21, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $34.50, putting it -274.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.23. The company has a valuation of $496.70M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.93 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and -27.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.66%. Short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw shorts transact 5.73 million shares and set a 4.69 days time to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are -65.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.76% against 18.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -83.30% this quarter before jumping 7.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $750k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $220k.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 17.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.18% of the shares at 16.04% float percentage. In total, 13.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse AG. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.59 million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.31 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 3.58 million.